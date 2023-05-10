New Lori Vallow video; Arizona braces for end of Title 42: Here are tonight's top stories

From new, exclusive video that shows the moment ‘Doomsday Mom’ Lori Vallow was served a court order in relation to her kids' disappearance, to Arizona authorities preparing for the impending end of Title 42, here are the top stories for May 10, 2023.

Phoenix Police officer passes away while on-duty

An on-duty Phoenix Police officer has died after experiencing a medical emergency, the department said on Wednesday.

"The event did not occur during a call for service," says Sgt. Phil Krynsky.

While at Banner Estrella Medical Center, a call went throughout the hospital for an honor walk to pay respects to the fallen officer, someone inside the hospital told FOX 10.

Walmart shoplifting suspect dead following Tempe police shooting

A shoplifting suspect is dead after being shot by a Tempe police officer on the night of May 9.

According to a statement released on May 30, officers responded to a Walmart in the area of Elliot Road and Priest Drive at around 7:30 p.m. for reports of a shoplifting incident.

The suspect, described as a Native American male in his mid-20s, was later shot by a police officer along a canal path near the Walmart.

Hawaii police serve subpoena to bikini-clad Lori Vallow relaxing poolside

Body camera footage from police in Hawaii shows officers serving Lori Vallow a subpoena regarding her missing children while she relaxes poolside in January 2020.

Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell, are facing trial for the murders of two of Vallow's children , J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, around September 2019, and for Daybell's first wife, Tammy Daybell, in October 2019. Vallow's trial began last month following a "speedy trial" demand.

In the video, Vallow appears to be reading, "Visions of Glory," a book about near-death experiences and the end of days, according to FOX 10 reporter Justin Lum.

2 earthquakes reported near Flagstaff

Two small earthquakes were reported Wednesday near Flagstaff, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The two quakes, according to reports, happened in the area of Cameron, which is a small town about 50 miles north of Flagstaff.

'We are a border state – we are most impacted’: Arizona sheriffs show united front on Title 42's end

Arizona sheriffs from Maricopa, Pinal and Yavapai counties showed a united front during May 10 press conference just a day before Title 42 is about to expire, likely sending thousands of migrants into cities across the state.

Title 42 allows Border Patrol to turn away migrants at the border in order to stop the spread of COVID-19. But the rapid removal process ends on May 11 just before midnight.

Governor Katie Hobbs announced Monday the state's plan to address the anticipated surge of migrants crossing the southern border.

Phoenix begins cleanup of "The Zone"

The City of Phoenix has begun the process of cleaning up a homeless encampment in the downtown area known as "The Zone."

A cleanup plan for the encampment released on April 21, almost a month after an Arizona court ruled that the city must keep the area free of the homeless. The ruling came as a result of a lawsuit that was filed by businesses in the area.

For May 10, city officials focused their cleanup efforts on a portion of 9th Avenue. The cleanup began at the crack of dawn.

