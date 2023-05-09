Walmart shoplifting suspect dead following Tempe police shooting

A shoplifting suspect is dead after being shot by a Tempe police officer on the night of May 9.

According to a statement released on May 30, officers responded to a Walmart in the area of Elliot Road and Priest Drive at around 7:30 p.m. for reports of a shoplifting incident.

"The suspect was described as a Native American male in his mid-20s. Additional information was provided to our dispatch and broadcast that employees at the store tried stopping the suspect; however, he refused to comply and fled the scene on foot," read a portion of the statement.

Investigators said the suspect reportedly stole a soundbar, and shortly after the incident, he was found walking along a nearby canal path behind the Walmart.

"A physical confrontation occurred between the officer and the suspect, and an officer-involved shooting occurred," read a portion of the statement. "The suspect was provided medical treatment at the scene by officers and transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased."

Tempe Police officials said no other people were hurt during the incident, and an item described as a sharp object was found near the suspect's body.

The officer involved in the shooting was described by officials as a 20-year veteran of the Tempe Police Department. He was wearing a body camera, and police say it will be part of the investigation.

"In accordance with departmental policy, the officer was placed on administrative leave."

The suspect's identity was not released by police, as they are still trying to identify the suspect and the suspect's immediate family. An investigation is ongoing.

This was the second incident involving a Walmart in the Phoenix area on May 9. Earlier in the evening, a shot was reportedly fired during a fight outside a Walmart store in buckeye.

"At this time, it appears no one was injured and there is no damage. The subjects involved left the area before officers arrived," read a portion of the statement released by Buckeye Police officials.

Map of the area where the incident happened