Nightly Roundup: East Valley teen violence latest; traffic stop leads to former corrections officer's arrest

By
Published 
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From the latest in teen violence investigation to what a former corrections officer is accused of doing, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

1. Teen violence suspect arrested again

An 18-year-old who was arrested in connection with a teen violence incident in Gilbert has been arrested once again, this time by police in another East Valley city.

Also Read: Teen violence: What to know as Arizona communities deal with increase in crimes targeting young people

2. Former corrections officer arrested after drug find

The former corrections officer, according to officials, was arrested along with a 25-year-old following a traffic stop on Jan. 15.

3. Mom alleges her boy was written up for what he said at school

The mother said she received a phone call from her child’s first-grade teacher, who reported that he said "a bad word" after dropping his Lego toys.

4. Murder victim's family pleads for help

The family of a man who was shot and killed in West Phoenix over two years ago held a news conference on Wednesday, as police continue to search for those responsible.

5. Product recalls you need to know about

Quaker Oats expands its recall over concerns of salmonella; thousands of bike helmets may pose a risk of head injuries; millions of furniture anchor kits recalled over tipping concerns; jelly bars present a choking hazard; Blue Ridge pet food may contain bacteria.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

4PM Weather Forecast - 1/17/2024

We are expecting things to warm up this week, but is there another storm that is headed our way?