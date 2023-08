From an incident at Arizona Mills Mall that prompted a massive police presence to a man wanted for robbing multiple Circle K stores in Phoenix, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, August 5, 2023.

1. Tempe Police investigating 'incident' at Arizona Mills Mall

2. Suspect wanted for multiple Circle K robberies in Phoenix

3. Lake Havasu man convicted of attempted murder for shooting DPS trooper: Bodycam video released

4. Man spends $16K on dog costume, pilot flies plane in penis pattern: This week's offbeat headlines

5. Auto warranty robocaller hit with nearly $300M fine from FCC