Nightly Roundup: Shocking twist to Hollywood movie; legal troubles mount for Fmr. President Trump

PHOENIX - From the latest in Former President Trump's legal troubles to a driver who says he's sorry for crashing his car into a medical facility in Phoenix, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, August 14, 2023.
1. Shocking twist to inspirational Hollywood movie
Featured
In court documents, the retired NFL player said Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy pushed a false narrative that they adopted him, which led to a book and a movie.
2. Texas woman involved in viral meltdown video re-appears
Featured
38-year-old Tiffany Gomas posted a video for the first time since the footage of her profanity-laden rant on a flight from Dallas-Fort Worth to Orlando went viral.
3. Hit-and-run pedestrian crash caught on Tesla camera
Featured
For Matt Hart, it was just an average Monday as he drove into Downtown Phoenix. The day, however, soon took a rather unusual turn as his car captured the moment a pedestrian was hit by another vehicle.
4. Man who crashed car into dialysis center apologizes
Featured
A Phoenix man says he is sorry following an accident at a dialysis center that he receives treatment at sent three people to the hospital with serious injuries.
5. Former President Trump indicted again
Featured
Indictments have been handed up in the Georgia election probe. The Fulton County DA handed the indictments into the clerk shortly before 9 p.m. Monday.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4 p.m. Weather Forecast - 8/14/23
Rain chances begin to increase early Tuesday morning!