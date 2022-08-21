OnlyFans model charged with murder, unemployment payback, a Wendy's killing: this week's top stories

An OnlyFans model is accused of killing her boyfriend, a Wendy's worker is charged with the murder of a customer, and an armed neighbor detains a murder suspect until police arrive. Here are this week's top stories.

1. Armed Trump supporters protest outside of FBI office in Phoenix following Mar-a-Lago probe: Signs reading "Honor your oath" and "Abolish FBI" were seen outside the FBI office in Phoenix on Aug. 13, just days after news broke that the agency searched former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

2. Arizona Wendy's employee facing murder charge following customer's death: A man died from his injuries after police say a Prescott Valley Wendy's employee attacked him when he reportedly complained about his food order on July 26. Antoine Kendrick is facing a second-degree murder charge.

3. OnlyFans model charged with murder: Courtney Clenney's former neighbor describes living below her: Shattered glass, shouting, and violent disputes is how one man described living below Courtney Clenney and her boyfriend Christian Obumseli.

Photo of Courtney Clenney courtesy Hawaii Police Department.

4. Thousands of Arizonans being asked to pay back the unemployment money they received: So far this year, 10,000 Arizonans learned they have to pay back their unemployment to the Arizona Department of Economic Security, due to no fault of their own.

5. 'Octomom' Nadya Suleman shows off grown-up kids in back-to-school snap: 'Be proud of yourselves': The famous mom of 14 – who notably gave birth to octuplets in January 2009 – gushed about her now 13-year-olds in a post published on Tuesday.

FILE - Nadya 'Octomom' Suleman attends the Celebrity Pillow Fight press conference and weigh in at Fox And Hound on June 22, 2012 in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage)

6. Capri Sun recalled for possibly containing cleaning solution: The company said on its website the solution used on food processing equipment was "inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of our factories."

Boxes of Capri Sun juice sit on shelves at a grocery store in San Diego, CA on Tuesday, June 5, 2012.

7. Viral video brings felony charges for Florida men accused of berating teen in Sanford neighborhood: The two men can be seen aggressively yelling, and confronting the teen – Jermaine Jones – after he was seen allegedly speeding in the neighborhood. Video recorded by Jones showed the two men taunting and shouting at him.

8. FBI: 84 minors, 141 adults rescued in national sex trafficking operation: The agency said the 84 minors were victims of child sex trafficking and child sexual exploitation and 37 of them were actively missing children. The average age of the victim was 15.5 years old with the youngest being 11, according to agents.

9. 15-year-old boy shot, killed in Guadalupe: MCSO: The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the scene just before 1 a.m. on Aug. 15 near Avenida del Yaqui and Calle Magdalena for reports of shots fired. Once there, deputies found a 15-year-old boy who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

10. Armed neighbor detains murder suspect accused of repeatedly running over Mesa man in violent attack: A man has been arrested for first-degree murder in Mesa after police say he purposely ran over another man with his car, and the man who detained the suspect at gunpoint until police arrived is speaking out.