15-year-old boy shot, killed in Guadalupe: MCSO

An investigation is underway after a teenager was shot and killed early Monday morning in a Guadalupe neighborhood.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the scene just before 1 a.m. on Aug. 15 near Avenida del Yaqui and Calle Magdalena for reports of shots fired. Once there, deputies found a 15-year-old boy who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"No suspects were located and detectives are investigating," MCSO said in a statement.

The shooting investigation is taking place near Frank Elementary School. Officials say drop-off procedures for the school day on Monday morning will not be affected.

No further details were released.

Woman says victim is her son

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has not officially identified the victim, but a woman says it is her son.

Blanca Longoria says the shooting stemmed from a fight that her son, Elias, had gotten into at school last week. She also said her son told a friend that he was being followed by someone in a black car Sunday night.

"Over a fight at school, kids at school. They had to do this to him. Why did they have to kill him? Why couldn't they just do it like they did before – throw hands and that's it. Why do you have to kill my son?" Blanca said to FOX 10's Danielle Miller.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: