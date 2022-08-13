Murder suspect accused of repeatedly running over Mesa man with car in violent attack

article

A man has been arrested for first-degree murder in Mesa after police say he purposely ran over another man with his car.

John Lagana, 61, was taken into custody for the death of 63-year-old Christopher Heimer on Aug. 12.

Surveillance video revealed that Heimer was walking down the sidewalk in an area near Main Street and Power Road when Lagana, who was driving in the opposite direction, reportedly swerved out of the roadway and slammed directly into the 63-year-old man.

Heimer was flung into a landscaped area outside an apartment complex, and police say the driver turned around to run him over again.

"Lagana continued to travel eastbound on the sidewalk, damaging mailboxes and landscaping before turning around and driving back toward Heimer," Mesa PD said in a statement.

Witnesses reported seeing the 61-year-old get out of his car and stomp on Heimer's head multiple times.

One bystander brandished their own gun and shot into the ground, stopping Lagana and allowing time for police to come and arrest him.

Investigators say that the suspect had been parked just northwest of the victim's house and had been honking his horn repeatedly until he came outside.

"Observations on scene showed where Lagana accelerated through the empty lot onto the street," police said. "Officers also found skid marks from Lagana’s vehicle in the roadway and on the sidewalk where the incident occurred."

He was booked into jail on a first-degree murder charge.

More Arizona headlines







