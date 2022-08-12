Expand / Collapse search
Live Now

Thompson Ranch Elementary School in El Mirage on lockdown after reported armed intruder

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 11:48AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. - An El Mirage elementary school is on lockdown after an armed man reportedly tried to enter the building, police said.

Staff members at Thompson Ranch Elementary School had called police at around 10:30 a.m. Friday morning.

The school has gone into lockdown, and officers are still looking for the suspect.

SkyFOX captured video of a man being carted out of campus on a stretcher, but it is still unclear what happened.

A man was seen being carted out on a stretcher.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.