Thompson Ranch Elementary School in El Mirage on lockdown after reported armed intruder

An El Mirage elementary school is on lockdown after an armed man reportedly tried to enter the building, police said.

Staff members at Thompson Ranch Elementary School had called police at around 10:30 a.m. Friday morning.

The school has gone into lockdown, and officers are still looking for the suspect.

SkyFOX captured video of a man being carted out of campus on a stretcher, but it is still unclear what happened.

