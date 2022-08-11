Crash on I-17 in north Phoenix leaves teen dead, 5 seriously injured

Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say they are investigating a crash along I-17 in north Phoenix that left a teenage boy dead.

The incident happened at 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 11 along the southbound lanes of I-17 at Union Hills Drive, when the driver of a dark-colored SUV lost control of the vehicle and hit a white SUV, causing both vehicles to roll over.

The front seat passenger of the dark SUV, a 13-year-old boy, died after being ejected from the vehicle. Three other passengers in the dark SUV suffered life-threatening injuries, two of which were ejected.

Both the driver and passenger of the white SUV suffered life-threatening injuries. The passenger was ejected from the vehicle.

Impairment was not a factor in the crash.

Traffic was diverted to Loop 101 for several hours. The lanes reopened early Friday morning.

