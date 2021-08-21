PD: Suspect arrested in connection to deadly Phoenix shooting

Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting last month in Phoenix that left one man dead and another critically injured.

According to Phoenix Police, the shooting happened near 35th and Dunlap avenues around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 21.

Officers responding to the scene found two men who had been shot. Forty-six-year-old Luis Rivera Urquijo was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was hospitalized in critical condition.

"The circumstances of what led up to the shooting are not known at this time. Officers are on scene now speaking to witnesses and looking for evidence," the department said.

On Sept. 22, police announced that 24-year-old Donavan Ferron was arrested in connection to the shooting. He was booked into jail and is accused of first-degree murder, armed robbery, and aggravated assault.

