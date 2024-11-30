Expand / Collapse search

Pedestrian dead following Phoenix crash; ASU wins Territorial Cup in blowout game | Nightly Roundup

Published  November 30, 2024 6:55pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

ASU wins Territorial Cup | FOX 10 Headlines Nov. 30

From the Territorial Cup matchup between Arizona State and the University of Arizona to how the weather could affect air travel on Sunday, here's a look at some of our top stories.

PHOENIX - From a deadly pedestrian crash in Phoenix to a blowout win for ASU in this year's Territorial Cup, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, November 30, 2024.

1. Motorcycle crash kills pedestrian

Lights on a police cruiser are seen in a file image. (Credit: FOX Television Stations)

The crash, according to police, happened in the area of 50th Street and McDowell in Phoenix. The victim has been identified. Read More

2. Southwest making cabin service change

A Southwest Airlines plane taking off. (Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Passengers flying with Southwest will soon need to do their usual pre-landing procedures earlier. Read More

3. Truck crash sends teen driver to the hospital

police lights

Phoenix Police say the crash happened in a residential neighborhood near 75th Avenue and Camelback at around 1:00 a.m. on Saturday. Read More

4. ASU wins Territorial Cup in blowout match

Wide receiver Derek Eusebio #83 of the Arizona State Sun Devils celebrates with the Territorial Cup after defeating the Arizona Wildcats 49-7 in NCAAF game at Arizona Stadium on November 30, 2024 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Kelsey Grant/Getty Images)

With the 49-7 win over University of Arizona, Arizona State has put itself in position to play in the Big 12 championship game. Read More

5. Barricade situation ends with arrest of juveniles

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gustavo Castillo/Released)

The incident, according to Phoenix Police, began as a burglary incident that later turned into a barricade situation. Read More

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

It seems like everyone is getting ready for the holiday season, including birds! Thanks Paul Lofgren for sharing this photo from Fountain Hills.

We are expecting warmer temperatures for the start of the new workweek. Read More