Pedestrian dead following Phoenix crash; ASU wins Territorial Cup in blowout game | Nightly Roundup

From a deadly pedestrian crash in Phoenix to a blowout win for ASU in this year's Territorial Cup, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, November 30, 2024.

1. Motorcycle crash kills pedestrian

(From File)

The crash, according to police, happened in the area of 50th Street and McDowell in Phoenix. The victim has been identified. Read More

2. Southwest making cabin service change

(Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Passengers flying with Southwest will soon need to do their usual pre-landing procedures earlier. Read More

3. Truck crash sends teen driver to the hospital

(From File)

Phoenix Police say the crash happened in a residential neighborhood near 75th Avenue and Camelback at around 1:00 a.m. on Saturday. Read More

4. ASU wins Territorial Cup in blowout match

(Photo by Kelsey Grant/Getty Images)

With the 49-7 win over University of Arizona, Arizona State has put itself in position to play in the Big 12 championship game. Read More

5. Barricade situation ends with arrest of juveniles

(From File)

The incident, according to Phoenix Police, began as a burglary incident that later turned into a barricade situation. Read More

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

It seems like everyone is getting ready for the holiday season, including birds! Thanks Paul Lofgren for sharing this photo from Fountain Hills.

We are expecting warmer temperatures for the start of the new workweek. Read More