Phoenix area experiencing 2nd round of monsoon weather in as many days

For the second day in a row, parts of the Phoenix area are experiencing monsoon weather.

According to the National Weather Service, showers and thunderstorms are moving into the Phoenix area as of 8:25 p.m. on July 14.

"Gusty winds, [frequent] lightning, and locally heavy rain expected. Isolated strong winds possible. Activity will continue into the early morning hours," a portion of the tweet read.

Video taken by FOX 10 viewers show strong wind and rain in the Queen Creek area, as well as the Laveen area in the West Valley.

This latest round of monsoon weather is already resulting in power outages for some people, with SRP officials reporting over 5,600 customers without power in parts of Gilbert and Queen Creek. Power outages have also been reported in parts of the West Valley, with over 1,200 customers affected. In addition, over 1,000 customers are without power near the St. Johns/Komatke area.

Official with APS have yet to report any power outages in the Phoenix area.

On the night of July 14, officials with the National Weather Service issued a number of warnings for the Phoenix area as a result of a storm that brought blowing dust, heavy wind and rain to the Valley. The storm caused flooding along a portion of US 60 in Mesa, resulting in road closures that lasted several hours. That same storm also caused considerable damage in a part of the East Valley.

Elsewhere in Arizona, monsoon weather on July 14 brought heavy rain and hail to parts of northern Arizona, prompting officials to issue Flash Flood Warnings for parts of Coconino County.

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe:

Have flashlights with extra batteries on hand.

Have food that can be prepared without the need for cooking or refrigeration.

Have at least one gallon of clean water for each person in the household.

Have backup power for anyone requiring power for a medical device.

Have backup power for cell phones that do not require charging.

Have a first aid kit ready and accessible.

Never drive into areas with flowing water; it takes less than 10 inches to wash a car away.

Avoid flooded areas, such as washes.

If waters are rising, seek higher ground.

Do not approach downed power lines, the ground can be energized for up to 200 feet.

Keep pets indoors during storms.

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm: