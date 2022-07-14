Flash Flood Warnings issued for Coconino County: Live radar, updates

article

Flash flood warnings have been issued for parts of Coconino County as monsoon storms continue to bring heavy rain and hail to northern Arizona.

"Life-threatening" flash flooding is expected to hit areas near Flagstaff, including Timberline, Pine Mountain Estates, Hutchinson Acres, Macann Estates, Government Tank Wash, and Little Elden Springs Horse Camp.

Currently, the weather advisories will remain in effect until 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., but they could be extended by the National Weather Service as the storm progresses.

Meanwhile, Yavapai County has reported gusty winds of up to 40 miles per hour and half-inch sized hail.

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe: