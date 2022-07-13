New round of monsoon weather hits Phoenix area; NWS issues Dust Storm Warning

The Phoenix area is feeling the impact of another round of monsoon weather, as the National Weather Service in Phoenix issues a Dist Storm Warning for parts of Maricopa and Pinal Counties.

According to NWS officials, locations impacted by the warning include a number of Phoenix area cities, such as Chandler, Tempe, Sun Lakes, and Queen Creek.

"Dust storms are unhealthy and have been known to lead to Valley Fever. Avoid outdoor exposure," read a portion of the warning, which will remain in effect until 7:45 p.m.

Earlier in the day, the National Weather Service in Tucson issued a Dust Advisory for parts of Southern Arizona, as blowing dust developed near the Picacho Peak area.

"Updated radar loop continuing to show thunderstorms moving west and northwest," read a tweet made by NWS officials in Tucson.

Live Radar

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe: