New round of monsoon weather hits Phoenix area; NWS issues Dust Storm Warning
PHOENIX - The Phoenix area is feeling the impact of another round of monsoon weather, as the National Weather Service in Phoenix issues a Dist Storm Warning for parts of Maricopa and Pinal Counties.
According to NWS officials, locations impacted by the warning include a number of Phoenix area cities, such as Chandler, Tempe, Sun Lakes, and Queen Creek.
"Dust storms are unhealthy and have been known to lead to Valley Fever. Avoid outdoor exposure," read a portion of the warning, which will remain in effect until 7:45 p.m.
Earlier in the day, the National Weather Service in Tucson issued a Dust Advisory for parts of Southern Arizona, as blowing dust developed near the Picacho Peak area.
"Updated radar loop continuing to show thunderstorms moving west and northwest," read a tweet made by NWS officials in Tucson.
Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon
"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.
GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe:
- Have flashlights with extra batteries on hand.
- Have food that can be prepared without the need for cooking or refrigeration.
- Have at least one gallon of clean water for each person in the household.
- Have backup power for anyone requiring power for a medical device.
- Have backup power for cell phones that do not require charging.
- Have a first aid kit ready and accessible.
- Never drive into areas with flowing water; it takes less than 10 inches to wash a car away.
- Avoid flooded areas, such as washes.
- If waters are rising, seek higher ground.
- Do not approach downed power lines, the ground can be energized for up to 200 feet.
- Keep pets indoors during storms.