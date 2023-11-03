Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: Nov. 3-6

Heads up, drivers! Here's the latest round of freeway closures in the Phoenix metropolitan area this weekend.

Interstate 10 - eastbound

The eastbound lanes will be closed between the Interstate 17 "Stack" interchange near 27th Avenue and 7th Street from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Sunday. The Arizona Department of Transportation says the closure is for bridge inspection and maintenance work. Both I-17 ramps to eastbound I-10 at the Stack will be closed.

Detours: "Eastbound I-10 traffic can detour to southbound I-17 and connect with I-10 at the "Split" interchange near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Drivers in the West Valley also can consider using southbound/eastbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to connect with I-10 near Chandler Boulevard."

Interstate 17 - northbound

The northbound lanes will be closed between Dunlap Avenue and Union Hills Drive from 10 a.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 6. The northbound on-ramps at Bethany Home Road, Glendale and Northern avenues will also be closed, along with eastbound I-10 lanes between I-17 and 7th Street near downtown Phoenix.

ADOT says the closure is for Arizona Public Service powerline work and Valley Metro's light rail bridge project.

Detours: "Drivers can consider alternate routes including northbound SR 51 to westbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) in north Phoenix to avoid closure. Local detour routes include 19th or 35th avenues to travel beyond closure."

"If you normally would use I-17 in north Phoenix to travel toward NASCAR events in the West Valley, consider other routes, including Loop 303 westbound/southbound to I-10. Allow extra travel time, especially along I-17 southbound approaching Loop 101," added ADOT officials.

Interstate 17 - southbound

The southbound lanes will be closed between Loop 101 and Union Hills Drive from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for APS powerline work. The on-ramp at Rose Garden Lane and both Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 will be closed.

Detours: "Drivers can consider using eastbound Loop 101 to southbound SR 51 as an alternate freeway route to the downtown Phoenix/Sky Harbor Airport area. Local detour routes include 19th or 35th avenues to travel beyond closure."