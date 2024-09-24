Phoenix motel seized; arrests made in West Valley school threat incidents | Nightly Roundup

From a Phoenix motel that was seized by federal officials to arrests made in connection with two separate West Valley school threat incidents, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, September 24, 2024.

1. Phoenix hotel shut down in connection with drug, money laundering probe

The Royal Inn, which is located near Interstate 17 and Bethany Home Road, was seized by authorities "for violations of the federal Travel Act and money laundering offenses."

2. Statue stolen from Mesa cemetery

The bronze statue, which is worth $20,000, memorializes a mother who passed away more than a decade ago. The woman's son said he was dumbfounded and surprised over what had happened.

3. Man executed for role in woman's murder

(Courtesy: Missouri Department of Corrections)

Marcellus Williams was convicted of fatally stabbing a woman named Lisha Gayle during a burglary in her St. Louis home in 1998. Williams maintained that he was innocent and had hoped to commute his sentence to life in prison.

4. Arrests made in West Valley school threat incidents

A 12-year-old and a 14-year-old were arrested by Buckeye and Surprise Police in connection with two separate incidents involving school threats.

5. Tempe Democratic campaign office hit by gunfire

The office, located near Priest Drive and Southern Avenue, was hit by gunfire on Sept. 23. No one was inside at the time, and police say this was the second time the office experienced such an incident in recent weeks.

