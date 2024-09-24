Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Deer Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Tonopah Desert, North Phoenix/Glendale, Northwest Valley, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Buckeye/Avondale, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Cave Creek/New River, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Central Phoenix
4
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Kofa, Gila River Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Yuma County
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until SAT 7:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park

Phoenix motel seized; arrests made in West Valley school threat incidents | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  September 24, 2024 6:49pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

Phoenix motel seized by the Feds | Nightly Roundup

From why a Phoenix motel was seized by the FBI and Secret Service to a Democratic Party campaign office in the East Valley that was hit by gunfire, here's a look at some of our top stories.

PHOENIX - From a Phoenix motel that was seized by federal officials to arrests made in connection with two separate West Valley school threat incidents, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, September 24, 2024.

1. Phoenix hotel shut down in connection with drug, money laundering probe

The Royal Inn, which is located near Interstate 17 and Bethany Home Road, was seized by authorities "for violations of the federal Travel Act and money laundering offenses."

2. Statue stolen from Mesa cemetery

The bronze statue, which is worth $20,000, memorializes a mother who passed away more than a decade ago. The woman's son said he was dumbfounded and surprised over what had happened.

3. Man executed for role in woman's murder

Marcellus Williams (Credit: Missouri Department of Corrections)

(Courtesy: Missouri Department of Corrections)

Marcellus Williams was convicted of fatally stabbing a woman named Lisha Gayle during a burglary in her St. Louis home in 1998. Williams maintained that he was innocent and had hoped to commute his sentence to life in prison.

4. Arrests made in West Valley school threat incidents

A 12-year-old and a 14-year-old were arrested by Buckeye and Surprise Police in connection with two separate incidents involving school threats.

5. Tempe Democratic campaign office hit by gunfire

The office, located near Priest Drive and Southern Avenue, was hit by gunfire on Sept. 23. No one was inside at the time, and police say this was the second time the office experienced such an incident in recent weeks.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

