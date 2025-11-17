Plane goes down near Falcon Field; OJ estate accepts wrongful death claim | Nightly Roundup

article

Small plane goes down in Mesa; driver badly injured in fiery west Phoenix crash; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, November 17, 2025.

1. Plane goes down in the East Valley

An incident involving a small plane near Mesa's Falcon Field has some who live in the area worried.

What we know:

The Mesa Fire and Medical Department says the plane landed next to a canal and struck a block wall. Residents, meanwhile, say this is not the first time planes have made emergency landings in the area.

Read More

2. Ex-Border Patrol agent sentenced

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron)

A man from the Nogales area who once worked as a Border Patrol agent has been sentenced to 6.5 years in prison for his role in a bribery scheme.

Big picture view:

The man, who authorities identified as 54-year-old Jorge J. Jimenez, was convicted in April of Conspiracy to Commit Honest Services Wire Fraud.

Read More

3. SUV driver involved in fiery West Valley crash

A driver was seriously hurt in a fiery crash involving two semi-trucks early this morning at a west Phoenix intersection.

Dig deeper:

The crash happened just after 4 a.m. on Nov. 17 at 75th Avenue and Van Buren Street. Phoenix Police say when officers got to the scene, they found two semi-trucks and an SUV involved in the crash, with one of the vehicles on fire.

Read More

4. OJ estate accepts wrongful death claim

(Getty)

The O.J. Simpson estate has taken a key step toward paying the father of Ron Goldman, nearly three decades after a wrongful death judgment.

The backstory:

Goldman’s son, Ron, was killed alongside Nicole Brown Simpson—O.J. Simpson’s ex-wife—on June 12, 1994. Simpson was acquitted of the murders in what became known as the "Trial of the Century."

Simpson was later found liable in civil court in 1997 and ordered to pay $33.5 million in damages. Most of that judgment went unpaid before Simpson's death in 2024.

Read More

5. What to know about GampStop's ‘Trade Anything Day’

(Getty)

GameStop is holding a special event for consumers to trade almost any good they have in exchange for store credit ahead of the holiday season.

Big picture view:

Consumers can bring in almost any physical goods to trade in for store credit, but there are conditions.

Read More

A look at your weather for tomorrow

Get the Full Forecast