Sad update in AZ missing girl search; UPS cargo plane crash update | Nightly Roundup

Tragic news for the family of an Arizona girl who went missing in October; update on the deadly UPS plane crash in Kentucky; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, November 5, 2025.

1. Sad update in search for missing Arizona girl

Human remains that were found in Navajo County have been identified as a 16-year-old girl who went missing last month, according to family members.

The backstory:

The White Mountain Apache Police Department officials said the remains were found on Nov. 3 near the Knots Landing community in Whiteriver.

2. Latest in deadly UPS plane crash

Federal officials say a child is now among the at least 12 people who died as a result of a UPS plane crash in Kentucky on Nov. 4.

Dig deeper:

The plane, which was headed for Honolulu and fully loaded with fuel, shredded the roof of one large building before erupting into a fireball near a metal recycling business. The deaths include several people who were on the ground at the time of the crash.

3. Mesa standoff ends with arrest

A man is in custody after an hours-long barricade situation at a home near University Drive and Greenfield Road in Mesa.

Local perspective:

Tactical teams reportedly used a robot, police dogs, and drones during the standoff. Over a loudspeaker, police offered to help the man.

"I heard them say 'everything is OK, we still love you, everything is alright. Come out and talk to us,'" said a man who lives in the area, and had to be evacuated.

4. Man involved in southern Arizona hot car death found dead

Officials with the Pima County Attorney's Office say the father of a two-year-old girl who died after she was left in a hot car has been found dead.

Dig deeper:

While PCAO's video did not mention the man by name, its description on YouTube clearly mentions Christopher Schultes (pictured).

In October, PCAO announced that Scholtes pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and child abuse charges in connection with the girl's death, as part of a plea agreement. Scholtes was supposed to turn himself in today.

(Help is available. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, call or text 988. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Support in Spanish is also available. You can also chat with crisis counselors via online chat )

5. Ongoing government shutdown to impact air traffic

Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration say they will reduce air traffic across 40 "high volume" markets due to staffing shortages amid the ongoing government shutdown.

What they're saying:

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said the agency is not going to wait for a problem to act, saying the shutdown is causing staffing pressures and "we can’t ignore it."

A look at your weather for tomorrow

