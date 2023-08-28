Scottsdale Mayor pushes to give short-term rental power back to cities

The city of Scottsdale is taking steps to address the many problems it's had with short-term rental properties and is pushing to give cities the power to make changes.

Scottsdale Mayor David OIrtega wants to give back the power of short-term rentals to the local governments instead of letting it go through the state so that it would give Scottsdale, or any other municipality the ability to limit them, if they choose to.

Scottsdale has 6,000 currently.

"We have vehicles parking on sidewalks, we have vehicles parking in driveways. We have incidents of noise, shootings, and other things that are all of record. That is a detriment to the reputation that Scottsdale has," Ortega said.

He is ready to play offensively when it comes to slowing down the short-term rental boom in his city. He wants to bring three proposals in front of the Arizona state legislature.

The first step is to bring them to the Arizona League of Cities and Towns meeting on Aug. 29.

The proposals look to give each city the ability to limit the number of short-term rentals allowed, limit the amount allowed in any particular neighborhood, and create requirements that separate them from each other.

All things the state currently holds the power over.

"For 6 years, the short-term rentals failed to register, failed to pay taxes. Two years ago when I took office, there were 4,300 of them and only 400 were registered," Ortega said.

FOX 10 has covered these reported incidents at short-term rentals in Scottsdale.

An out-of-control party in August 2019.

A gunshot wound in September 2019.

A call about shots fired in December 2021.

Another shooting in September 2022.

An officer-involved shooting involving renters in April 2023.

"These properties are literally mini-hotels with no supervision," Ortega said. "Our neighbors are paying the price."

The city of Scottsdale does say you need to license homes that will be used for short-term or vacation rentals.

Ordinance 4655 in Scottsdale was passed unanimously by the city on Nov. 28, 2022, and compliance with the decision began just days after the new year.

Licensing costs $250 per property, annually. The city says all collected fees will cover licensing vacation and short-term rental costs.

If a rental is currently listed, the city will send a letter notifying the owner and/or operator of the home of the changes and detail how to apply for the license online.