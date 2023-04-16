Suspect hospitalized following Scottsdale Police shooting, department says

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

A Scottsdale Police shooting broke out Sunday night sending the suspect to the hospital, the police department said.

The police department tweeted around 7:10 p.m. that it's investigating an officer-involved shooting near Cypress Street and Granite Reef Road. The scene is right across from Hohokam Elementary School.

The suspect's condition wasn't detailed, but was taken to the hospital. The officers are OK, police said.

"This is an isolated incident. While there is no known ongoing threat to the community, we ask that nearby residents and other stay away from the area at this time," police cautioned.

Police didn't say what led up to the shooting.

Map of the area where the shooting happened: