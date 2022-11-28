City of Scottsdale votes to require licensing for short-term and vacation rentals

article

The city of Scottsdale says you now need to license homes that will be used for short-term or vacation rentals, such as an Airbnb.

Ordinance 4655 was passed unanimously by the city on Nov. 28 and compliance with the decision begins just days after the new year.

"Under the ordinance, short-term/vacation rental owners must obtain and maintain an annual city license for each property. Scottsdale's licensing portal opens Nov. 28, 2022, and owners of existing short-term/vacation rental properties must obtain licenses by Jan. 8, 2023. New short-term/vacation rental properties must also comply with ordinance requirements and be licensed before being offered for rent in Scottsdale," a news release read, in part.

Licensing will cost $250 per property, annually. The city says all collected fees will cover licensing vacation and short-term rental costs.

If a rental is currently listed, the city will send a letter notifying the owner and/or operator of the home of the changes and detail how to apply for the license online.

As for the licensing requirements, Scottsdale listed a few.

LEARN MORE: https://www.scottsdaleaz.gov/codes/vacation-short-term-rentals

You must have liability insurance and do a sex offender background check on guests. The property must be cleaned after each use, have working smoke alarms, and do routine pest control.

Neighbors will also need to be notified if the property is going to be rented out for this purpose.

The property can also not be used to host an event, which aligns with several short-term rental/vacation booking sites' rules for throwing parties.

A city council report from Oct. 25 reads in part, As of Sept. 20, 2022, city staff have identified about 2,800 short-term rental properties advertising or recently listed properties for rent in Scottsdale. Identification of these properties was made through use of the city's contracted technology provider and other city systems. These are properties that are known to be advertising, and their locations are known. In addition, there are at least 1,500 additional live listings in Scottsdale where the address is unknown. These are typically condominium or townhome properties, city staff have asked Airbnb and VRBO for assistance in identifying these properties. This adds up to a total estimate of about 4,300 short-term rental properties currently operating in Scottsdale."

In August, Kate Bauer, who co-founded the group "Neighbors not Nightmares" to fight what she sees as a growing problem in the Valley, spoke about the issue.

"They churn these parties, it's constant. Every weekend, they have another party coming. So the people that live around them, they're constantly on edge waiting for the next party to come. They spend their weekends essentially doing property management, calling the cops all the time trying to get the noise turned down," she said of rental properties around the Valley.

Related reports: