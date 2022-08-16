Short-term rental in Phoenix area causing uproar in community

article

Short-term rentals are popping up in more neighborhoods, including in the Phoenix area, and some residents aren’t too happy to see or hear them.

We've contacted the host of this particular rental causing an uproar, and are waiting to hear back.

Rentals range from $900 to $3,500 a night during Super Bowl week, and some neighbors fear this will be disruptive to their everyday lives come the big game.

In a neighborhood of million-dollar homes near Shea Boulevard and 60th Street, this 8,000-square-foot house on the corner is drawing attention, and not the good kind.

Kate Bauer co-founded the group "Neighbors not Nightmares" to fight what she sees as a growing problem in the Valley – tens of thousands of short-term rentals and little oversight.

"They churn these parties, it's constant. Every weekend, they have another party coming. So the people that live around them, they're constantly on edge waiting for the next party to come. They spend their weekends essentially doing property management, calling the cops all the time trying to get the noise turned down," she said.

RELATED: Arrests made after hundreds of teens break into vacant Goodyear home to throw a party

This isn't the only party house there is – it's just the newest.

What's so attractive about this home?

Purchased for $2.5 million in 2021, the house is now listed on Airbnb as "Serenity Scottsdale," a luxury villa that sleeps 16. The list of amenities includes a pool, basketball court and volleyball court.

The home's located in Phoenix, but does have a Scottsdale mailing address.

There's a pink neon sign at the home, reading, 'You have arrived. Serenity Scottsdale." Neighbors say they can see the pink glow from their homes at night.

"We have an election coming up. So if this is a real concern for any of the neighbors of this home, make sure to find out from the candidate representing your area if they're going to be able to help reign in short-term rentals," Bauer said.

Airbnb released a statement none of the bookings have gone through its company and that it's only been listed on the app for 4 days, as of Aug. 16.