Short-term rental in Phoenix area causing uproar in community

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 1:48 PM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, Yavapai County
12
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 2:32 PM MST until WED 5:30 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 2:29 PM MST until WED 5:30 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 3:00 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 1:15 PM MST until WED 4:15 PM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County
Flood Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 12:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flood Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Advisory
from WED 2:09 PM MST until WED 5:15 PM MST, Maricopa County
Special Weather Statement
until WED 3:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley
Special Weather Statement
until WED 3:15 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells
Air Quality Alert
until WED 7:00 PM MST, Pima County, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Short-term rental in Phoenix area causing uproar in community

By
Published 
Updated August 17, 2022 2:01PM
Scottsdale
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - Short-term rentals are popping up in more neighborhoods, including in the Phoenix area, and some residents aren’t too happy to see or hear them.

We've contacted the host of this particular rental causing an uproar, and are waiting to hear back.

Rentals range from $900 to $3,500 a night during Super Bowl week, and some neighbors fear this will be disruptive to their everyday lives come the big game.

In a neighborhood of million-dollar homes near Shea Boulevard and 60th Street, this 8,000-square-foot house on the corner is drawing attention, and not the good kind.

Kate Bauer co-founded the group "Neighbors not Nightmares" to fight what she sees as a growing problem in the Valley – tens of thousands of short-term rentals and little oversight.

"They churn these parties, it's constant. Every weekend, they have another party coming. So the people that live around them, they're constantly on edge waiting for the next party to come. They spend their weekends essentially doing property management, calling the cops all the time trying to get the noise turned down," she said.

RELATED: Arrests made after hundreds of teens break into vacant Goodyear home to throw a party

This isn't the only party house there is – it's just the newest.

What's so attractive about this home?

Purchased for $2.5 million in 2021, the house is now listed on Airbnb as "Serenity Scottsdale," a luxury villa that sleeps 16. The list of amenities includes a pool, basketball court and volleyball court.

The home's located in Phoenix, but does have a Scottsdale mailing address.

There's a pink neon sign at the home, reading, 'You have arrived. Serenity Scottsdale." Neighbors say they can see the pink glow from their homes at night.

"We have an election coming up. So if this is a real concern for any of the neighbors of this home, make sure to find out from the candidate representing your area if they're going to be able to help reign in short-term rentals," Bauer said.

Airbnb released a statement none of the bookings have gone through its company and that it's only been listed on the app for 4 days, as of Aug. 16.