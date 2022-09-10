Scottsdale short-term rental shooting leaves woman injured, 2 arrested

article

Two men are behind bars as Scottsdale Police say they're connected to a shooting at a short-term rental on Sept. 9 after being invited over by women from a nightclub.

Aron Melvin, 24, and Sincere Hooks-Lilly, 23, were reportedly invited over to a home in Scottsdale near Hayden and McDowell roads after meeting women at a Phoenix nightclub. Once they got to the house, some personal items were damaged, and they began arguing about paying for the damaged items.

"There was a money transfer through a phone payment app for the property damage, however more arguing about the amount paid ensued and the suspects initially left the residence," police said.

By 4 a.m., police say the suspects returned and shot the victim three times – once in her thigh, then her buttocks, then her chest. Officers treated the victim on the scene and then took her to the hospital.

She's going to be OK and has been released from the hospital already, police say.

During a traffic stop, Melvin and Hooks-Lilly were arrested by SWAT detectives later that afternoon.

"Through interviews with the victims, detectives identified Melvin as the shooter and Hooks-Lilly as the driver who drove the pair back to the Hubbell address and away after the shooting. Our Violent Crimes Unit, assisting detectives and the Scottsdale Police SWAT Team tracked the two suspects to a residence in San Tan Valley," police explained.

Melvin and Hooks-Lilly are accused of attempted second-degree murder and other felony charges related to the incident. A third person, Leon Morgan, was reportedly a witness to the shooting – he was questioned, and then arrested on charges unrelated to the incident.

Morgan has been released.