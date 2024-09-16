Serious motorcycle crash on Loop 303; latest on Trump assassination attempt l Morning News Brief

article
1. Motorcyclist hurt in west Valley crash
A motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries after being rear-ended by a pickup truck along the Loop 303 in the west Valley, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said on Sept. 16.
2. Latest on Trump assassination attempt
FOX News Digital identified the would-be Trump assassin as 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh. Here's what we know about the alleged suspect.
3. West Valley house fire
One person suffered smoke inhalation and had to be hospitalized after a fire broke out at a home near 99th Avenue and Union Hills Drive.
4. Jackson 5 member dies
Tito Jackson was the third of nine Jackson children, which include global superstars Michael and sister Janet.
5. Tour canceled after bandmates fight
Jane's Addiction has canceled the remainder of their "Imminent Redemption" tour after frontman Perry Farrell was seen in a video lunging at and throwing a punch at guitarist Dave Navarro during a concert in Boston.
Today's weather
The high in Phoenix on Sept. 16 will be about 100°F. Breezy conditions are also expected, with about a 20% chance for isolated showers.