Serious motorcycle crash on Loop 303; latest on Trump assassination attempt l Morning News Brief

By
Published September 16, 2024 9:52am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
PHOENIX - A motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries following a crash along a west Valley freeway; authorities have released new information on an apparent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of September 16.

1. Motorcyclist hurt in west Valley crash

A motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries after being rear-ended by a pickup truck along the Loop 303 in the west Valley, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said on Sept. 16.

2. Latest on Trump assassination attempt

FOX News Digital identified the would-be Trump assassin as 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh. Here's what we know about the alleged suspect.

3. West Valley house fire

1 hospitalized after Sun City house fire

One person suffered smoke inhalation and had to be hospitalized after a fire broke out at a home near 99th Avenue and Union Hills Drive.

4. Jackson 5 member dies

Tito Jackson was the third of nine Jackson children, which include global superstars Michael and sister Janet.

5. Tour canceled after bandmates fight

Jane's Addiction has canceled the remainder of their "Imminent Redemption" tour after frontman Perry Farrell was seen in a video lunging at and throwing a punch at guitarist Dave Navarro during a concert in Boston.

Today's weather

The high in Phoenix on Sept. 16 will be about 100°F. Breezy conditions are also expected, with about a 20% chance for isolated showers.