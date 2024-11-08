Shootings in Phoenix leave teens, adults hurt l Morning News Brief

article

Separate shootings in Phoenix left teens and adults injured; we continue to track the latest election results as several key Arizona races remain uncalled; and more – here's a look at our top stories for the morning of Friday, November 8.

1. Teens hurt in shooting

Two teenagers were injured in a shooting near 75th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. Read more here.

2. Shooting suspect arrested after standoff

Read more here.

A Phoenix double shooting suspect was taken into custody following a barricade situation along Interstate 10 in Tucson. Read more here.

3. Latest election results

A view of a sample two-page ballot that is similar to the one that some voters received during the November 2024 General Election in Arizona.

We continue to track the latest election results as several key Arizona races remain uncalled. Read more here.

4. Trump's election win could impact Phoenix PD

Emblem of the Phoenix Police Department

With a new president comes a new attorney general and that new person could impact the Department of Justice's investigation into the Phoenix Police Department. Read more here.

5. First IHOP-Applebee's joint restaurant

The dual-branded restaurant is expected to offer both IHOP and Applebees seating sections inside. (Dine Brands)

The joint IHOP-Applebee’s concept that Dine Brands has been developing will arrive in America in early 2025. Read more here.

Today's weather

Friday will be a cool and sunny day in the Valley, but temps will warm up this weekend. Read more here.