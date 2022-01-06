Sky Harbor temporarily closes two Terminal 4 security checkpoints due to COVID-19 impact on TSA workers

Officials with Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport say two of Terminal 4's security checkpoints will be closed, beginning on Jan. 7.

"The A and C checkpoints in Terminal 4 will remain open while the B and D checkpoints will be closed," read a portion of the statement released by airport officials Thursday. "Wait times for non-PreCheck passengers could be up to 30 minutes and passengers should plan their arrivals accordingly."

Officials say there are no anticipated impacts to Terminal 3's security checkpoint. They also say the temporary consolidation of security checkpoints at Terminal 4 is due to COVID-19's impact on TSA personnel.

Airlines using Terminal 4 include American and Southwest, the carriers with the most flights to and from Sky Harbor.

Arizona on Friday reported 30 additional COVID-19-related deaths as virus-related hospitalizations inched upward, with 2,562 COVID-19 patients occupying inpatient beds as of Thursday.

The state’s coronavirus dashboard on Friday also reported 14,888 additional confirmed cases.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

