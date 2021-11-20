Suspected DUI driver causes deadly crash in Phoenix

article

A woman has been arrested after a crash near 15th Street and Osborn left a man dead Friday night, Phoenix police said.

The collision happened at 10 p.m. on Nov. 19. A sedan heading east down Osborn turned left in front of an ATV heading the opposite direction, police said.

The ATV slammed into the sedan, and the driver later died in hospital. He was identified as 32-year-old Trenton Buckner.

The driver of the sedan, 30-year-old Monique Newton, reportedly showed signs of impairment and was processed for DUI. She faces a manslaughter charge.

