U.S. Postal Service seeks suspects in string of Phoenix-area mail carrier robberies

The U.S. Postal Service is asking for the public's help to solve a string of mail carrier robberies across the metro Phoenix area.

Four letter carriers have been robbed since July in Mesa, Tempe and Phoenix.

Officials say these are when each of the crimes happened:

July 29: McClintock Drive and Citation Lane in Tempe. There were two suspects described as Black men with braided hair.

Oct. 20: 26th Street and Whitton in Phoenix. The suspect was described as a 6' Black male in his late 20s to early 30s, weighing 180 pounds.

Nov. 6: Highland Avenue and 14th Place in Phoenix. The suspect, who was armed with a handgun, was described as a 5'8" - 6' tall Black male wearing a dark-colored hoodie and a neck gaiter.

Nov. 16: Stapley Drive and 3rd Avenue in Mesa. The suspect was described as a 6'3", 160-pound Black male with a medium to light complexion and dark brown eyes. He was seen wearing a maroon sweatshirt and gray sweatpants. Officials say he was traveling with another Black male in a newer model red sedan.

A sketch of one of the suspects in a Mesa mail carrier robbery.

A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for information leading to a conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.

More Arizona headlines

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: