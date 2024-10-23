Teen accused of plotting Pride Festival attack; new details on DNC office shooting suspect | Nightly Roundup

From new details on a man who is accused of shooting at a Democratic National Committee office in Tempe multiple times to the arrest of a teenager who is accused of plotting an attack against the Phoenix Pride Festival that happened this past weekend, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, October 23, 2024.

1. Teen gave alleged child predator her mom's phone number to get him to leave her alone

The 14-year-old girl's actions got the suspect, identified as 37-year-old Isaiah Navarro, arrested, but not before investigators took over the text conversation.

2. New details on man accused of shooting at Democratic Party office in Tempe

The man, identified in court documents as 60-year-old Jeffrey Michael Kelly, is also accused of putting up ‘anti-democratic ideology signs’ in Ahwatukee that were "attached with clear plastic bags containing a white powdery substance with a label stating ‘Biohazard.'"

3. South Carolina mom who killed her sons thinks parole is now unlikely

The woman, identified as Susan Smith, drowned her two young sons in 1994. She reportedly believes her chance of being paroled 30 years later is unlikely following her recent flub with prison rules.

4. Teen indicted for allegedly plotting an attack on the Phoenix Pride Festival

The suspect, 17-year-old Marvin Aneer Jalo, was indicted on a count of terrorism and a count of conspiracy to commit terrorism by a grand jury for his alleged role in plotting an attack on the 2024 Phoenix Pride Festival, an annual LGBT+ event that takes place in the Phoenix area.

5. Friends mourn after Casa Grande murder trial verdict

A 14-year-old who was charged in connection with a shooting that killed 17-year-old Hailey Stephens in 2023 has been found guilty.

