Teen violence suspect sentenced to prison; Trump speaks at Tempe rally | Nightly Roundup

From former President Donald Trump's rally in Tempe to an update involving a member of the so-called ‘Gilbert Goons,’ here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, October 24, 2024.

1. Gilbert teen violence suspect sentenced to prison

Per the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, 19-year-old Kyler Renner has been sentenced to time in prison, after he pleaded guilty to three charges.

2. Suspect accused of burning mailbox with ballots inside identified

Dieter Bradford Klofkorn

The suspect, 35-year-old Dieter Bradford Klofkorn, was arrested in connection with a mailbox fire outside a post office near 7th Avenue and Indian School Road. About 20 ballots, along with other pieces of mail, were damaged in the fire.

3. President Biden arrives in Arizona

It's the first visit to Arizona for Biden since he announced he was not running for re-election in July. He is scheduled to speak at the Gila River Community on Friday, where he will reportedly issue a formal apology for the country's role in the abusive Native American boarding school system that took some 18,000 Indigenous children away from their families.

4. Trump spoke at Tempe rally as campaign nears end

The former president talked for an hour during the rally, which was held at Mullett Arena in Tempe.

5. Decision on Menendez Brothers re-sentencing recommendation announced

Erik Menendez (L) and Lyle Menendez (R) (Photo by VINCE BUCCI/AFP via Getty Images)

LA County District Attorney George Gascón has recommended that Erik and Lyle Menendez be re-sentenced after spending 35 years behind bars. The brothers have been serving life sentences without parole for the killings of their parents Jose and Kitty Menendez in 1989 in Beverly Hills.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight