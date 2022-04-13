Texas City ISD elementary students raise nearly $2,000 for classmate with cancer

A group of Texas City ISD elementary students helped raise money for a classmate's medical bills after learning of his cancer diagnosis.

We first met 8-year-old Cameron Holcomb in September when his life was saved by a good Samaritan who stopped in traffic to help his mom.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Mother reunites with good Samaritan who leapt into action to save her son from choking

Now the little boy is in another fight for his life, a fight against an aggressive stage 3 cancer. The treatment will take at least 2 1/2 years, and his mother had to leave her job to care for him full time.

Jessica Holcomb is a single mom staying strong with the hope her son can endure the aggressive chemotherapy, which has already caused a blood clot in his brain.

When Cameron's classmates at Guajardo Elementary in Texas City heard the news, they decided to help by bringing as many coins as they could to school. Some students brought in years of savings.

The school counselor, Ayla Hamilton, says the effort is helping them to deal with Cameron's illness. In a week and a half, they raised $1,900 for Coins for Cameron.

If you'd like to help make a donation for little Cameron, click here.