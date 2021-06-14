Texas man reported missing at Grand Canyon

article

Authorities are searching for a Texas man who was reported missing at the South Rim of the Grand Canyon.

According to the National Park Service, 49-year-old Charles Lyon of Tyler, Texas was last seen on June 10 at the Best Western in Tusayan.

Lyon's vehicle was found abandoned on the South Rim near Lipan Point on June 11.

Lyon is believed to be traveling alone.

"It is unknown what clothing Lyon may have been wearing or what hear he may have had with him," officials said on Monday.

Lyon is 6'3", weighs 177 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, please call or text NPS ISB at 888-653-0009.

