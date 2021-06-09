Expand / Collapse search
Maricopa County dive team still searching for missing man in Bartlett Lake

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 10 Phoenix

MCSO searching for missing man at Bartlett Lake

Deputies are searching for a man who has gone missing at Bartlett Lake.

PHOENIX - Dive teams are still searching for a man believed to have drowned at Bartlett Lake.

Witness reported seeing a man trying to retrieve an inflatable tube in the water at around 7:20 p.m. on June 8.

He started yelling for help before going under, and he never resurfaced, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Lake patrol deputies were unable to find him Tuesday night, and divers were back out on the water on Wednesday.

