Chad Daybell pleads not guilty to murder charges

Chad Daybell pleaded not guilty in an Idaho courtroom on June 9 to murder charges in connection to the deaths of his wife's children and his ex-wife.

Last month, a special prosecutor announced a grand jury indictment of Daybell and Lori Vallow in the deaths of her children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and Daybell's ex-wife, Tammy.

Wednesday marks one year since authorities discovered the remains of JJ and Tylee on Daybell's Idaho property. Daybell was then arrested.

