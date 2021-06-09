Chad Daybell pleads not guilty to murder charges
article
FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho - Chad Daybell pleaded not guilty in an Idaho courtroom on June 9 to murder charges in connection to the deaths of his wife's children and his ex-wife.
Last month, a special prosecutor announced a grand jury indictment of Daybell and Lori Vallow in the deaths of her children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and Daybell's ex-wife, Tammy.
Wednesday marks one year since authorities discovered the remains of JJ and Tylee on Daybell's Idaho property. Daybell was then arrested.
This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.
