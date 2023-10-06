Things to do in Phoenix this weekend: Greek Festival, Taste of Japan, Pumpkin & Chili Party and more

Need plans this weekend? Check out the Arizona Bao Dumpling Festival, the Indigenous Tattoo & Music Fest, Schnepf Farms' Pumpkin & Chili Party and more happening in the Valley.

Chandler

Arizona Craft Cocktail and Spirits Festival

"Join us at SanTan Gardens to celebrate Arizona craft spirits and their makers! The best distilleries around the state will be pouring samples and selling bottles. Meet the distillers and learn about their craft as you sip on craft cocktails, listen to live music, and enjoy food served by SanTan Brewing."

Oct. 8

12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

$25-$30

SanTan Gardens

https://santanbrewing.com/event/arizona-craft-cocktail-and-spirits-festival/

Mariachi and Folklorico Festival

"Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a Chandler tradition. The CCA's 24th Annual Mariachi and Folklórico Festival, presented in partnership with C.A.L.L.E de Arizona and Maestra Vanessa Ramirez, creates a music and dance experience rich and vibrant in the history of Mexico.

This year's event features the music of Alan Ponce, Deyra Barrera, Herencia Mexicana Arizona, the energetic ensemble of Mariachi Sonido de Mexico, and the passionate and charismatic all-female group Mariachi Lindas Mexicanas. These outstanding mariachi groups will be accompanied by folklórico dancers from Ballet Folklórico Quetzalli-AZ."

Oct. 7

7 p.m.

$48+

Chandler Center for the Arts

https://www.chandlercenter.org/events/cca-calle-de-arizona-present-24th-annual-mariachi-and-folkl%C3%B3rico-festival

Gilbert

Gilbert Oktoberfest

"Lace up your dirndl, throw on your lederhosen and grab a stein to celebrate the Gilbert Oktoberfest. Kicking off the autumn season with bratwurst, pretzels and refreshing Bavarian suds from some Gilbert’s finest local craft breweries and other traditional beers.

Guests will enjoy many crowd favorites including; traditional polka music, brat eating contest, stein holding competition and live music."

Oct. 7

2 p.m. - 9 p.m.

$15

Gilbert Civic Center

https://forty8live.com/gilbertoktoberfest/

Gilbert Oktoberfest (Courtesy: Forty8 Live!)

Glendale

Arizona Bao Dumpling Festival

"The Arizona Bao and Dumpling Festival is partnering with the Martin Auto Museum to host its 4th annual event. Explore all the different varieties of baos and dumplings from traditional to creative interpretations.

Baos are a form of dumplings and you can try different dumplings from various cultures from takoyaki to potstickers. This year's theme is cars and baos!"

Oct. 7

10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

$5 - $25

Martin Auto Museum

https://www.tickettailor.com/events/arizonabaoanddumplingfestival/950428?

Laveen

Indigenous Tattoo and Music Fest

"With approximately 50 tattoo artists and 37 musical performances, The Indigenous Tattoo & Music Fest is Arizona’s first 100% Indigenous festival. This inaugural event commemorates and showcases the many talented and artistic Indigenous tattoo artists and musicians."

Oct. 6-8

12 p.m. - 10 p.m.

$50-$120

Gila River Resorts & Casinos – Vee Quiva

https://playatgila.com/show/indigenous-tattoo-music-fest/

Peoria

Park West Market

"The weather is finally starting to break just in time for the return of the popular Park West Market held at Park West lifestyle center in Peoria. On Saturday, Oct. 7, the Park West Market celebrates opening day with a host of activities and events including food trucks, live music and other entertainment for the whole family including dinosaurs, axe throwing, face painting, a caricature artist, balloon animals, princesses, a photo booth and more."

Oct. 7 and every Saturday through April

9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Free

Park West

https://www.shopparkwest.com/

Some honey being sold at Park West Market.

Peoria Spooktacular Movie & Halloween Party in the Park

"Every year the Spooktacular Party gets even better. It's going to be such a ghoulishly FUN evening, why go anywhere else?"

Features a costume contest, a free screening of Hotel Transylvania 4, a kids dance party, a night market and more.

Oct. 7

4 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Free

Centennial Plaza Park

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-peoria-spooktacular-halloween-party-in-the-p-tickets-715486628767

Phoenix

AZ Women's Expo

"Learn a new hobby, purchase a one of a kind gift, relax and unwind with beauty treatments, and even a new hairstyle. Enjoy DIY crafting, samples, tastings, fashion shows, beauty and wellness pavilions, and hundreds of pop up booths."

Oct. 7-8

Phoenix Convention Center South Building

https://www.azwomensexpo.com/

First Friday

Check out this monthly celebration of Phoenix arts, culture and food in the heart of the city.

Oct. 6

Around downtown Phoenix, near 1st Street and Roosevelt

https://dtphx.org/event/?id=2667

First Friday LIVE: Haunting at the Herberger

"A crossover event with Arizona Opera's Frankenstein and Valley Youth Theatre's The Addams Family, this is the perfect way to kick off your spooky season!"

Features live music, a Tina Turner tribute, live mask making and more.

Oct. 6

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Free

Herberger Theater Center

https://herbergertheater.org/events/first-friday-live-haunting-at-the-herberger/

Guelaguetza

"¡Viva la Guelaguetza! The lively festivities of a traditional Mexican indigenous holiday come alive at the Garden. Celebrate Oaxacan culture through music, dance, art, food and more."

Oct. 7-8

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Comes with general admission: $24.95 adults, $14.95 kids 3-17

Desert Botanical Garden

https://dbg.org/events/guelaguetza-2/2023-10-07/

Monsoon Market x The Joy Lush Club Oktoberfest

"Join us for Phoenix's own Oktoberfest festival at THE JOY LUSH CLUB hosted with Monsoon Market! Get ready for an afternoon with German beer, wine, food, music and games (AND PRIZES)!

A﻿ ticket includes entry to the festivities and 5 drink sample tickets for beer or wine and a beer stein to take home!"

Oct. 7

2 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

$35

24 W Camelback Road, Phoenix

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/monsoon-market-x-the-joy-lush-club-oktoberfest-tickets-722425473037

Phoenix Greek Festival

"We are pleased to provide you with an opportunity to share in the rich history, culture, and culinary delights of Greece. Enjoy Greek food, music, dancing, jewelry, art, grocery items and activities for children."

Oct. 6-8

$5

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral

https://phoenixgreekfestival.org/

Sneaker Con Phoenix

"Get ready, Phoenix! The Greatest Sneaker Show on Earth, is returning in full force! Sneaker Con is about to set Phoenix ablaze with an unforgettable experience. Join us at the Phoenix Convention Center on October 7, 2023, for a day filled with the hottest sneakers, streetwear, and much more."

Oct. 7

12 p.m. - 7 p.m.

$30

Phoenix Convention Center North Building

https://sneakercon.com/event/sneaker-con-phoenix-october-7-2023/

Taste of Japan

"Taste of Japan is coming to Arizona! Bringing all of your favorite Japanese foods, Japanese pop culture, Anime, Cosplay, Entertainment, Merchandise, fun activities, all-in-one place! Get a taste of Japan with everything from traditional Japanese food such as Ramen, Takoyaki, Yakitori to other various street foods, Get a glimpse of Japan’s local drinking culture with a VIP access to our "Yokocho Fest", a beer & sake garden where you can drink and dine to your heart’s content!"

Oct. 7-8

$15-$25

Heritage Square Park

https://www.tasteofjpn.com/

Queen Creek

Pumpkin & Chili Party

"The Schnepf Family of Queen Creek is excited to welcome the public back to the farm this season for the 25th year celebration of the Pumpkin & Chili Party! The festivities open up with a bang, featuring new attractions, entertainment and rides, photo ops and guest appearances.

The party includes some returning favorites such as hayrides, mini golf, a petting zoo, a pumpkin patch, live music, a 10-acre celebrity maze (the big reveal happens Thursday, September 29th), ziplines, rides (roller coaster, carousel, extreme hyperloop and more), scarecrow making, unique shopping experiences, bonfires, marshmallow roasting and more!"