Things to do in Phoenix this weekend: Hip Hop 50, Rise Up Music Festival, Saboten Con and more

Need plans this weekend? Check out Rise Up Music Festival, PhxArt After Hours, Saboten Con, Hip Hop 50 and more happening across the Valley.

Chandler

Hip Hop 50

"Pop some bottles for the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop with a once in a lifetime lineup of the hottest artists, including Offset, Dababy, Rick Ross, Ludacris, Fat Joe, and Lil Jon."

Sept. 2-3

$69+

Gila River Resorts & Casinos - Wild Horse Pass

https://playatgila.com/show/hip-hop-50/

Rise Up Music Festival

"This Saturday, Sept. 2, families are invited to pack lawn chairs and don their cowboy boots for Rise Up Music Festival! From 3-11 p.m. at The Park at Wild Horse Pass, experience live performances by artists Chase Matthew, Chayce Beckham, Spencer Crandall, Tyler Rich, Lindsay Ell and David Morris while indulging in food truck refreshments."

Sept. 2

3 p.m. - 11 p.m.

$25 - $145

The Park at Wild Horse Pass - 19593 S 48th Street, Chandler, AZ 85226

https://forty8live.com/rise-up-music-festival/

Glendale

Metallica

Sept. 1 and Sept. 3

$75+

State Farm Stadium

https://www.metallica.com/tour/2023-09-03-phoenix-arizona.html

Mesa

Repticon Phoenix

"Repticon, a recognized leader in hosting reptile and exotic animal expos throughout the United States, is coming to Mesa with an outstanding mixture of vendors and breeders. This family-oriented, fun-filled event offers guests the opportunity to learn about animals not normally seen in local pet stores. Breeder-vendors are always willing to teach in their field of herpetology. "

Sept. 2-3

$6+; kids 4 and under free

Mesa Convention Center

https://repticon.com/arizona-2/phoenix/

Peoria

Disaster! at Arizona Broadway Theatre

"With larger-than-life characters, snappy dialogue, and some of the most recognizable songs of the ’70s, Disaster! will have you dancing in your seat and rolling in the aisles."

Through Sept. 15

Arizona Broadway Theatre

https://azbroadway.org/events/disaster-evening/

Peoria Party in the Park

"Grab a blanket, chair and your family & friends and enjoy the FREE BIG screen outdoor movie in the park featuring Illumination's BOX OFFICE SMASH: THE SUPER MARIO BROS MOVIE!"

Sept. 2

5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Free

Centennial Plaza Park

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/peoria-1st-satsuper-party-in-the-park-outdoor-movie-food-trucks-and-more-tickets-661518578877

Phoenix

24 Hours at the Egyptian

"24 Hours at the Egyptian is a hotel takeover cannabis extravaganza that promises a weekend of elevated experiences, great vibes, and unforgettable memories. This unique event brings together cannabis enthusiasts for an all-inclusive celebration featuring live entertainment, djs, interactive activities, food trucks, vendors, and a wide array of cannabis products."

Sept. 2-3

$20+

Egyptian Motor Hotel

https://cannatainmentevents.com/egyptian/

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Baltimore Orioles

Sept. 1-3

$22+

Chase Field

https://www.mlb.com/dbacks/schedule/2023-09

First Friday

Check out this monthly celebration of Phoenix arts, culture and food in the heart of the city.

Sept. 1

Around downtown Phoenix, near 1st Street and Roosevelt

https://dtphx.org/event/?id=2667

Flashlight Nights (Final Weekend)

"Make summer shine at Flashlight Nights. Bring a flashlight and enjoy the Garden after dark with performances, cool treats, hands-on activities and creature features."

Sept. 2

6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Free with general admission

Desert Botanical Garden

https://dbg.org/events/flashlight-nights/2023-06-03/

PhxArt After Hours

"Four times a year, Phoenix Art Museum opens for free after dark for PhxArt AfterHours, activated by live music, art-making workshops, specialty food and drink experiences, and other performances and entertainment. Visit the Museum during an AfterHours event to expand the way you interact with art."

Sept. 1

5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Free

Phoenix Art Museum

https://phxart.org/visit/free-to-see/

Saboten Con

"Saboten Con is an American anime convention held in Phoenix, Arizona and organized by Monkey Paw Entertainment. The convention is held on Labor Day weekend and lasts for 4 days (Fri-Mon).

Saboten Con gains its name by combining the Japanese name for Cactus "Saboten" and adding the word "con" for convention at the end. The cactus helps reference the convention's roots in Arizona which is home to many species of cactus."

Sept. 1-4

$15 - $65

Sheraton Phoenix Downtown

https://sabotencon.conmagick.com/

Sam Smith

Sept. 3

$44.50+

Footprint Center

https://www.ticketmaster.com/sam-smith-gloria-the-tour-phoenix-arizona-09-03-2023/event/19005D95202B523F

Vintage Market X Pool Party

"Swim through the racks of some of Arizona's top men's & women's vintage clothing vendors, enjoy local food & a live DJ set on our covered rooftop pool deck."

Sept. 3

4 p.m. - 9 p.m.

X Phoenix

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/vintage-market-x-pool-party-x-phx-tickets-699351959537

Yacht Rock Pool Party at FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel

"During their stay, guests (and locals, too!) can cruise into the weekend with the hotel’s Yacht Rock Pool Party. Taking place poolside from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, the event is complimentary to attend and features DJ Edward Joseph spinning a sea of yacht rock classics. Food and drink specials will be available for purchase from Match Market & Bar during the event."

Sept. 2

12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

FOUND:RE Hotel

https://www.foundrehotels.com/labor-day-weekend-2023/

Queen Creek

Sangria Social: Labor Day Weekend

"Another chance to connect with friends and family at the Queen Creek Olive Mill! Relax in Di Oliva and enjoy three seasonal sangria flavors all day long!"

Sept. 2

11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Queen Creek Olive Mill

https://www.queencreekolivemill.com/pages/signature-events?id=cc428717-9225-4715-b632-593c7665403f

Scottsdale

Arizona Black Rodeo

"Our flagship rodeo started in Arizona and has been going strong since 2011. One of the largest and most popular African-American cultural and educational events in Arizona, the Arizona Black Rodeo has attracted as many as 9,000 rodeo fans across a weekend of fun and exciting Western experiences designed for the entire family.

This year there will be three action packed shows; Friday, September 1st 7:00PM and Saturday, September 2nd, 1:00PM & 7:00PM. Each event features bull riding, tie down roping, steer wrestling, ranch bronc riding, steer undecorating, ladies barrel racing, ladies breakaway, junior barrels, relay races and the crowd favorite mutton bustin' & calf scramble for the little ones."

Sept. 1-2

$25

WestWorld of Scottsdale

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/arizona-black-rodeo-3-shows-labor-day-weekend-tickets-639797520607

Labor Day Weekend at Andaz Scottsdale

"Spend the holiday weekend at Andaz Scottsdale! Festivities include a poolside DJ, vendor pop ups, food and drink specials at Turquoise Pool Bar, fitness classes and more. Enjoy the pool for the day with a day pass/cabana rental or make it a staycation with one of our special offers."

Sept 1-4

Andaz Scottsdale

https://www.andazscottsdale.com/experience/labor-day-weekend

Quilt Craft and Sewing Festival

"At the Quilt, Craft & Sewing Festival you will find a wide variety of Sewing, Quilting, Needle-Art and Craft supply exhibits from many quality companies."

Aug. 31 - Sept. 2

$12 for 3 days

Westworld of Scottsdale

https://quiltcraftsew.com/scottsdale.html

Quilt, Craft & Sewing Festival

W Scottsdale’s Blanc de Blancs Labor Day Weekend Celebration

"Join us on the WET Deck for an all-white attire Labor Day pool party weekend at W Scottsdale with hot beats and cool cocktails. Sounds by our resident DJs."