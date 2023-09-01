Things to do in Phoenix this weekend: Hip Hop 50, Rise Up Music Festival, Saboten Con and more

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 2:45 PM MST, Yuma County
13
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 12:28 PM MST until FRI 4:30 PM MST, La Paz County, Yuma County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 1:24 PM MST until FRI 5:45 PM MST, La Paz County
Dust Storm Warning
from FRI 1:04 PM MST until FRI 2:30 PM MST, Yuma County
Flood Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM MST until SAT 12:00 AM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Flood Watch
until SAT 12:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Flood Watch
until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Watch
until SUN 12:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flood Advisory
from FRI 12:06 PM MST until FRI 3:15 PM MST, Maricopa County, Yuma County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 1:59 PM MST until FRI 5:00 PM MST, La Paz County, Maricopa County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 2:00 PM MST, Southeast Yuma County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Yuma County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 4:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz

Things to do in Phoenix this weekend: Hip Hop 50, Rise Up Music Festival, Saboten Con and more

By
Published 
Things to Do
FOX 10 Phoenix

Need plans this weekend? Check out Rise Up Music Festival, PhxArt After Hours, Saboten Con, Hip Hop 50 and more happening across the Valley.

Chandler

Hip Hop 50

"Pop some bottles for the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop with a once in a lifetime lineup of the hottest artists, including Offset, Dababy, Rick Ross, Ludacris, Fat Joe, and Lil Jon."

Rise Up Music Festival

"This Saturday, Sept. 2, families are invited to pack lawn chairs and don their cowboy boots for Rise Up Music FestivalFrom 3-11 p.m. at The Park at Wild Horse Pass, experience live performances by artists Chase Matthew, Chayce Beckham, Spencer Crandall, Tyler Rich, Lindsay Ell and David Morris while indulging in food truck refreshments."

Glendale

Metallica

One-on-one with Metallica's Lars Ulrich

Metallica's M72 tour is happening this weekend at State Farm Stadium. It's been about six years since the band played here in the Valley and one of its founding members says they're glad to be back and can't wait to rock with Phoenix. FOX 10's Danielle Miller sat down for an exclusive interview with Metallica's drummer, Lars Ulrich.

Mesa

Repticon Phoenix

"Repticon, a recognized leader in hosting reptile and exotic animal expos throughout the United States, is coming to Mesa with an outstanding mixture of vendors and breeders. This family-oriented, fun-filled event offers guests the opportunity to learn about animals not normally seen in local pet stores. Breeder-vendors are always willing to teach in their field of herpetology. "

Peoria

Disaster! at Arizona Broadway Theatre

"With larger-than-life characters, snappy dialogue, and some of the most recognizable songs of the ’70s, Disaster! will have you dancing in your seat and rolling in the aisles."

Peoria Party in the Park

"Grab a blanket, chair and your family & friends and enjoy the FREE BIG screen outdoor movie in the park featuring Illumination's BOX OFFICE SMASH: THE SUPER MARIO BROS MOVIE!"

Phoenix

24 Hours at the Egyptian

"24 Hours at the Egyptian is a hotel takeover cannabis extravaganza that promises a weekend of elevated experiences, great vibes, and unforgettable memories. This unique event brings together cannabis enthusiasts for an all-inclusive celebration featuring live entertainment, djs, interactive activities, food trucks, vendors, and a wide array of cannabis products."

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Baltimore Orioles

PHOENIX, AZ - APRIL 06: A general stadium view prior to the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Thursday, April 6, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Darryl Webb/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

First Friday

Check out this monthly celebration of Phoenix arts, culture and food in the heart of the city.

Flashlight Nights (Final Weekend)

"Make summer shine at Flashlight Nights. Bring a flashlight and enjoy the Garden after dark with performances, cool treats, hands-on activities and creature features."

PhxArt After Hours

"Four times a year, Phoenix Art Museum opens for free after dark for PhxArt AfterHours, activated by live music, art-making workshops, specialty food and drink experiences, and other performances and entertainment. Visit the Museum during an AfterHours event to expand the way you interact with art."

Saboten Con

"Saboten Con is an American anime convention held in Phoenix, Arizona and organized by Monkey Paw Entertainment. The convention is held on Labor Day weekend and lasts for 4 days (Fri-Mon). 

Saboten Con gains its name by combining the Japanese name for Cactus "Saboten" and adding the word "con" for convention at the end. The cactus helps reference the convention's roots in Arizona which is home to many species of cactus."

Sam Smith

Vintage Market X Pool Party

"Swim through the racks of some of Arizona's top men's & women's vintage clothing vendors, enjoy local food & a live DJ set on our covered rooftop pool deck."

Yacht Rock Pool Party at FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel

"During their stay, guests (and locals, too!) can cruise into the weekend with the hotel’s Yacht Rock Pool Party. Taking place poolside from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, the event is complimentary to attend and features DJ Edward Joseph spinning a sea of yacht rock classics. Food and drink specials will be available for purchase from Match Market & Bar during the event."

Queen Creek

Sangria Social: Labor Day Weekend

"Another chance to connect with friends and family at the Queen Creek Olive Mill! Relax in Di Oliva and enjoy three seasonal sangria flavors all day long!"

Scottsdale

Arizona Black Rodeo

"Our flagship rodeo started in Arizona and has been going strong since 2011. One of the largest and most popular African-American cultural and educational events in Arizona, the Arizona Black Rodeo has attracted as many as 9,000 rodeo fans across a weekend of fun and exciting Western experiences designed for the entire family.

This year there will be three action packed shows; Friday, September 1st 7:00PM and Saturday, September 2nd, 1:00PM & 7:00PM. Each event features bull riding, tie down roping, steer wrestling, ranch bronc riding, steer undecorating, ladies barrel racing, ladies breakaway, junior barrels, relay races and the crowd favorite mutton bustin' & calf scramble for the little ones."

Labor Day Weekend at Andaz Scottsdale

"Spend the holiday weekend at Andaz Scottsdale! Festivities include a poolside DJ, vendor pop ups, food and drink specials at Turquoise Pool Bar, fitness classes and more. Enjoy the pool for the day with a day pass/cabana rental or make it a staycation with one of our special offers."

Quilt Craft and Sewing Festival

"At the Quilt, Craft & Sewing Festival you will find a wide variety of Sewing, Quilting, Needle-Art and Craft supply exhibits from many quality companies."

Quilt, Craft & Sewing Festival

W Scottsdale’s Blanc de Blancs Labor Day Weekend Celebration 

"Join us on the WET Deck for an all-white attire Labor Day pool party weekend at W Scottsdale with hot beats and cool cocktails. Sounds by our resident DJs."