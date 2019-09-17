Topgolf to open pop up at Chase Field

Topgolf is set to open a pop up inside Chase Field.

The pop up is called Topgolf Live, and it will be open from December 12 to December 15, 2019.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday morning. The general tickets are $55 per hour of play. The VIP experience is $100 per hour of play and includes catered food and drinks, VIP gift bags, and stadium tours.

The ballpark will be divided into 23 private bays that hold up to six people each. Golfers will try to hit targets placed across the baseball field.

Chase Field is the fourth ballpark in the country to have one of these pop up golf courses.

Tickets are on sale at dbackevents.com/topgolflive.