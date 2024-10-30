Triple shooting in Phoenix; marijuana home delivery in Arizona l Morning News Brief

A triple shooting in a west Phoenix neighborhood left a man dead, and two other people hurt; Arizona will soon allow marijuana deliveries; and more – here's a look at our top stories for the morning of Wednesday, October 30.

1. Deadly triple shooting in west Phoenix

A shooting on Oct. 30 near 47th Avenue and McDowell Road left at least one person dead.

One person was killed, and two people were hurt in a shooting near 47th Avenue and McDowell Road, police said. Read more here.

2. Cannabis delivery

In a historic milestone for Arizona's marijuana industry, starting Friday, Nov. 1, the state will begin to allow recreational marijuana deliveries. Read more here.

3. Shooting survivor comes home

Shooting survivor Jamal Avery and his wife Letecia Avery

A young man who was shot in the face while repairing a fence in September is back home for the first time since the Phoenix shooting. Read more here.

4. ‘Safest stadium to hide during a zombie apocalypse’

General view outside of State Farm Stadium before the NFL game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals on October 31, 2019, in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

State Farm Stadium ranks number one in the NFL when it comes to surviving a zombie apocalypse, according to a study. Read more here.

5. Harris and Trump latest polls

FILE - Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The race for the White House remains virtually tied with six days until Election Day, according to the most recent polls. Read more here.

Today's weather

Wednesday will be a nice day in the Valley with a high in the mid-70s. Read more here.