USPS packages hurled, deadly road rage suspect caught, Chrisley family custody: this week's top stories

This week's top stories range from a USPS postal worker being caught on camera hurling packages, a deadly road rage suspect from Phoenix being caught in the Midwest a year later, and a reality TV family dealing with prison sentencing and custody arrangements.

Here are the top stories from Nov. 20 to 26.

1. ‘Unacceptable behavior’: USPS employee caught on camera hurling packages into mail truck: A postal worker was caught on camera treating packages badly. As the holiday season kicks off, we know mail carriers will be working around the clock, but this is not the behavior you want to see. Watch as the USPS postal carrier shows no mercy to the boxes of vinyl records, tossing a few boxes at a time into the back of the truck.

2. Woman hiking in Zion National Park dies overnight in the Narrows as husband goes to get help: A 31-year-old woman on an overnight hike in Zion National Park's the Narrows died after her husband left her to get help as temperatures plunged.

Tourists cross the Virgin River on their way to the Narrows in Zion National Park near Springdale, Utah on May 14, 2014. (Photo by MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP via Getty Images) Expand

3. 20-year-old truck driver who struck, killed girl during Christmas parade arrested on multiple charges: The driver was identified as Landen Christopher Glass, 20. He was arrested for misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, careless and reckless, improper equipment, unsafe movement, and carrying a firearm in a parade.

Aerial footage from WTVD shows an out-of-control truck that collided with a girl Saturday at the Raleigh Christmas parade. (WTVD)

4. Illinois grandparents die in plane crash en route to celebrate Thanksgiving with family: Authorities with the National Safety Transportation Board are investigating the cause of the crash. Air Safety Investigator Pete Wentz said the pilot had communicated to the airport radio tower that there was a problem before the plane went down.

5. Multiple cars shot at on I-10 in Avondale, killing 1 and injuring several others: Avondale police said 29-year-old Raymond Pipkin has been taken into custody on suspicion of multiple felony charges including first-degree murder.

6. Sean Payton could return to sidelines next year, eyeing 2 teams, says report: After stepping away from the sidelines after the 2021 season, a big-name coach has his eyes on a pair of teams to coach next season.

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton reacts during an NFL game against theMiami Dolphins at Caesars Superdome on December 27, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

7. Arizona road rage murder suspect tracked down in Michigan: The shooter fled the scene, but police continued to investigate the case. Detectives traveled to Michigan and worked with local law enforcement to track down the suspect.

8. Savannah Chrisley taking custody of brother, niece as parents Todd & Julie prepare for prison: The "Growing Up Chrisley" star said she will be taking custody of her 16-year-old brother Grayson, and 10-year-old niece Chloe when her parents report to federal prison. The announcement was made on her podcast "Unlocked" just hours before the couple was sentenced.

(L-R front) Faye Chrisley, Chloe Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, Chase Chrisley (L-R Back row) Grayson Chrisley, Todd Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles pose during a personal appearance by Savannah Chrisley at Belk at Cool Springs Galleria Mall Expand

9. Walmart shooter Andre Bing left a 'death note,' officials say: "My true intent was never to murder anyone," reads the note in part. "I was actually one of the most loving people in the world if you would get to know me."

10. Infant, 3-year-old girl, 1 adult killed in I-10 westbound crash in Casa Grande: DPS says they are looking into fatigue as a possible factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.