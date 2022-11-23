Infant, 3-year-old girl, 1 adult killed in I-10 westbound crash in Casa Grande

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says they are investigating a single vehicle fatal collision.

The crash happened on westbound Interstate 10 at Mile Post 186, near State Route 387 at 4:00 a.m. DPS' says a sedan with South Carolina license plates was heading westbound on I-10 when for an unknown reason, the vehicle went off the roadway into the media. The driver over corrected and the vehicle rolled.

"The adult male driver, a 3-year-old female, and a male infant were deceased on scene. An adult female, along with a 5-year-old male, 13-year-old female, and an infant were flown to a valley hospital. The infant has life-threatening injuries," stated DPS' Bart Graves.

Westbound traffic is being taken off at McCartney Road, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and seek an alternate route.

