Video: Virginia family falls through ‘frozen’ pool on Christmas after dance party on ice

Baby, it’s cold outside — especially for one family, after they dared to dance on top of a frozen pool in Virginia on Christmas day.

Video shared by Anabel Rojo shows her and her two family members, Javier Martinez and Miguel Sanchez, having fun dancing on top of the icy pool on Dec. 25 before Sanchez slips on the icy surface causing it to break.

Martinez and Sanchez fall into the cold water while Rojo manages to leap to safety.

Sanchez shared the video to his TikTok account accompanied by Celine Dion’s ‘My Heart Will Go On’ from the iconic film "Titanic."

RELATED: Video: Boat gets stuck in frozen Pittsburgh river

As of Friday, the video had 5.4 million views and more than 10,400 comments.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. Storyful contributed.