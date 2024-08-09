VP Harris at Glendale campaign rally; woman accused of stealing from school-linked group | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign stop in Phoenix to the search for a woman who allegedly stole tens of thousands of dollars from a school-linked organization's account, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, August 9, 2024.
1. Harris, Walz at Glendale campaign event
VP Harris and her newly-named running mate are in Arizona as part of a tour of electoral battlegrounds ahead of the November election.
2. Woman allegedly stole tens of thousands of dollars from school association account
cottsdale Police officials are asking for the public's help, as they try to find a woman who is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a school-related association's bank account.
3. The Double Arch is no more
The Double Arch, per park officials, was a frequently visited geological feature, and it collapsed on Aug. 8. Changing water levels and erosion are believed to have contributed to the collapse.
4. Sentence overturned in Border Patrol agent's killing
Heraclio Osorio-Arellanes was sentenced in 2020 in the Dec. 14, 2010 fatal shooting of Agent Brian Terry while he was on a mission in Arizona.
5. Taking a look at Grand Canyon tragedies
Every year, millions of people visit the Grand Canyon National Park, and so far in 2024, there have been multiple tragedies at the Arizona landmark.
A look at freeway closures this weekend
Phoenix weekend freeway closures (Aug. 9-12)
Northbound Interstate 17 will be closed at Jomax Road from 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday for pavement work; westbound I-10 will be closed between the U.S. 60 and State Route 143 from 10 p.m. Friday through 4 a.m. Monday for construction; the westbound U.S. 60 will be closed between the Loop 101 and I-10 from 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday for pavement work; the eastbound Loop 202 will be closed between the Loop 101 and Arizona Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday for a widening project; the northbound Loop 101 will be closed at Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard from 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday for bridge work; the northbound State Route 51 will be narrowed to one lane between Glendale Avenue and Shea Boulevard from 9 p.m. Friday through 12 p.m. Saturday for pavement work.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
The temperature on Aug. 9 in Phoenix is expected to top out near 107°F. There is about a 20% chance of thunderstorms.