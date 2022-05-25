Warriors' Damion Lee says, 'It’s easier to get a gun than baby formula right now'

Warriors small forward Damion Lee echoed the same sentiments as his head coach Steve Kerr after yet another mass shooting rocked the nation.

During his post-game presser on Tuesday after the Warriors fell to the Dallas Mavericks, he addressed the senseless and tragic mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Tx. that claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers.

"It’s just sad. Everyone obviously saw Steve’s (Kerr) pregame presser – those are my exact same sentiments," he said. "It’s sad the world that we live in. We need to reform that. Guns shouldn’t be as easily accessible. Like, it’s easier to get a gun than baby formula right now. That’s unbelievable in this country that we live in."

"I have a kid now, and me and my wife were talking before the game just about how scary it is when you have a child. Obviously, he’s not old enough to go to school, but when that does happen how crazy the world is," he said. "Honestly, I feel like we all need to pray, pray to whoever you pray to, get right with Jesus and get right with the Lord and obviously just figure out this gun control thing because this is ridiculous.

Lee continued, "We need to be better than that. It’s supposed to be the greatest country in the world, and it’s just ridiculous. This senseless losing of lives is just ridiculous."

Before tip-off Kerr delivered an emotional plea for stricter gun control after nearly two dozen students were robbed of their lives.

"When are we going to do something?" he shouted.

"I'm tired, I'm so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to the devastated families that are out there," Kerr said, choking on his words as he struggled to maintain composure.

He criticized politicians who won't vote on tighter gun control measures.

"There are 50 senators right now, who refuse to vote on HR-8, which is a background-check rule that the House passed a couple years ago," he said, wading into the politically charged world of gun control.

"There's a reason they won't vote on it; to hold on to power," Kerr said. "So I ask you, Mitch McConnell, I ask all our Senators who refuse to do anything about the violence in school shootings, in supermarket shootings. I ask you: Are you going to put your own desire for power ahead of the lives of our children? And our elderly? And our churchgoers?"