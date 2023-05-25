Watch: Service dog earns diploma, steals the show at college graduation

It was a monumental moment for Grace Mariani as she crossed the stage to graduate from college in New Jersey, but the good boy who joined her ended up stealing the show.

Video from Seton Hall University in South Orange shows the Catholic school’s president, Joseph Nyre, presenting both Mariani and her service dog Justin with diplomas during the school’s recent graduation ceremony.

Justin attended all of Mariani’s classes at Seton Hall, the university said.

After Justin retrieved the diploma from Nyre, Nyre triumphantly waved his hands in the air, and the crowd went wild.

Mariani graduated with a degree in elementary and special education.