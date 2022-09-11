Weeknd ends concert early, license plate controversy, fentanyl bust: this week's top stories

We have a round-up of this week's top stories, and they're a mix of crime, entertainment, royal news and a license plate controversy in Arizona.

Here are this week's top stories from Sept. 4-10.

1. The Weeknd abruptly ended sold-out concert after just 3 songs: The four-time Grammy winner was performing his third song "Can’t Feel My Face" before he abruptly stopped his show. He then walked off stage, eventually returned and told the audience he lost his voice.

The Weeknd performs at the "After Hours Til Dawn" Tour at Met Life Stadium on July 16, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Live Nation)

2. Deadly parking lot crash at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport slows holiday weekend traffic: The Phoenix Police Department says a man crashed into a wall on the top floor of the parking lot early in the morning and died at the scene. On Sept. 5, police identified the person who died.

3. Now that the Queen has died, what happens to her corgis?: Just before her death, Elizabeth had four dogs which included two corgis, a dorgi and a cocker spaniel. Candy the dorgi is the eldest of the bunch and is believed to be approximately 10 years old. Lissy, the cocker spaniel, was the newest dog to enter the royal family in January 2022.

The Queen, sitting on a grassy bank with the corgis, at Virginia Water to watch competitors, including Prince Philip in the Marathon of the European Driving Championship, part of the Royal Windsor Horse Show. (Photo by PA Images via Getty Images) Expand

4. Personalized Arizona plates spark controversy for ADOT: Here's what you should know: Arizona Department of Transportation's Motor Vehicle Division's policies are under scrutiny regarding personalized license plates that people are allowed to have in Arizona.

5. Did you see it? Arizonans report seeing row of lights in sky: The lights were witnessed in areas from Ahwatukee and Chandler to as far north as Chino Valley.

6. Californians plagued with feet-eating 'mini-shark' bugs: The "mini-sharks" live in the shallow waters of the Pacific Ocean and seasonally migrate up and down the coast leaving in their wake beach goers hopping in pain.

People enjoy on the beach of the Pacific Ocean in Half Moon Bay, California, United States on September 1, 2022 as the heat wave is expected in California this weekend. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

7. Eliza Fletcher abduction: Body found near area of crime scene investigation: Authorities say they have found a "deceased party" near where Eliza Fletcher was abducted while jogging in Memphis. The body turned out to be Fletcher's.

Composite photo of murder suspect Cleotha Abston, left, and victim Eliza Fletcher, center and right. (Courtesy: Tennessee Department of Corrections and Memphis Police Department)

8. Fire causes extensive damage to popular north Scottsdale restaurant: Firefighters arrived at the scene and found several propane bottles on fire in the patio area. The fire had also spread to the attic.

9. Arizona troopers find 46 pounds of fentanyl during I-10 traffic stop: An investigation revealed that the drugs were being smuggled from Nogales, Mexico, to Phoenix.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Arizona Dept. of Public Safety troopers found 46 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills during a traffic stop on I-10.

10. MCAO drops sex crimes charges against Colby Ryan, son of Lori Vallow: Sexual misconduct-related charges against the son of Lori Vallow, the Arizona mother accused of killing her two kids, have been dropped without prejudice, according to officials with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.