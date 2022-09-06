Fire causes extensive damage to popular north Scottsdale restaurant

Some residents in north Scottsdale may need to make new breakfast plans after a fire broke out at a popular brunch spot.

The Scottsdale Fire Department says a police officer was in the area of the Eggstacy restaurant near Thompson Peak Parkway and Pima Road early Tuesday morning at around 1:40 a.m. when he noticed flames coming from the building.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and found several propane bottles on fire in the patio area. The fire had also spread to the attic.

No one was inside the restaurant at the time of the fire.

"It's a little unusual that we've got propane bottles on fire in an outdoor area, a patio area, near some A/C units that were on fire, so we are investigating it and as of right now we don't have a cause," Capt. Dave Folio said.

The fire caused extensive damage to the restaurant, which will likely be forced to close for months.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ The Scottsdale Fire Department says a police officer was in the area of the Eggstacy restaurant near Thompson Peak Parkway and Pima Road early Tuesday morning at around 1:40 a.m. when he noticed flames coming from the building. (Scottsdale Fire Department)

