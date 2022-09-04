Arizona troopers find 46 pounds of fentanyl during I-10 traffic stop

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Arizona Dept. of Public Safety troopers found 46 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills during a traffic stop on I-10. (Arizona Dept. of Public Safety)

Arizona troopers seized 46 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills during a traffic stop on Interstate 10 in Pinal County, officials announced.

Authorities pulled over a Volkswagen Jetta on Aug. 24 on I-10 near Red Rock for unspecified "moving violations."

"During the traffic stop, the trooper observed multiple indicators of criminal activity," read a statement from the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety.

A search of the car revealed 46 pounds of the pills hidden in multiple compartments. An investigation revealed that the drugs were being smuggled from Nogales, Mexico, to Phoenix.

The driver, a 20-year-old Phoenix resident, was identified as Izayah Ocasio. He was booked into Pinal County Jail and faces a number of drug charges.

