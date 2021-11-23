Westgate celebrates tree lighting ceremony – kicks of holiday fun through the new year

Those in Glendale are getting into the holiday spirit ahead of December as the Westgate Tree Lighting ceremony kicks off Tuesday night.

Those who watched the west Valley become a little brighter when the tree was lit also were able to enjoy photos with Santa, or the Grinch, make and take crafts, ice skating and more holiday festivities.

"It is so special. It is the highlight of the season for the west Valley. Community members come join us and Santa makes his official arrival He will take photos with the crowd and the Grinch as well. We have ornament making, we also have a star-studded entertainment line up, a drumline and storybook characters and an awesome mariachi band," said Jessica Kubicki, director of marketing at Westgate.

