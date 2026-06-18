Woman left 5 starving dogs to die inside Phoenix apartment, cops say

The Brief A Phoenix woman is accused of felony animal cruelty after allegedly abandoning five dogs inside an apartment for a week without food or water following an eviction. Phoenix police found the severely emaciated dogs in crates outside the unit, with one animal dying upon arrival at an emergency vet and two others left in serious condition.



Police are recommending felony charges against a Phoenix woman after they say she abandoned five dogs inside an apartment for a week without food or water following an eviction, leading to the death of one of the animals.

What we know:

Taishe Renee Le’Von Clark, 32, was arrested Wednesday afternoon and booked into a Maricopa County jail. She's accused of neglect and abandonment, and felony animal cruelty resulting in physical injury.

According to a probable cause statement, Phoenix police officers were flagged down on June 17 at the Fountain Oak Apartments, located near 42nd Street and McDowell Road, regarding an injured animal. When officers arrived, they found Clark outside a unit with five dogs split between two plastic crates.

"The dogs' ribs were clearly visible through their fur, and they were covered in days-old fecal matter and urine," responding officers wrote. "One dog inside a three-dog crate was lying on its side, barely moving, and struggling to breathe."

The investigation revealed that the dogs had been left abandoned inside the apartment for about one week without access to food or water.

The backstory:

When apartment management confronted Clark about the dying dog, she reportedly brushed off their concerns, claiming the pet was "just dehydrated" and telling staff to "mind your own business," according to court documents.

Taishe Renee Le’Von Clark (Maricopa County)

Leasing office staff told police they had tried to call Clark three times after her eviction to get her to retrieve the dogs, but received no response. When Clark finally arrived on Wednesday to clear out the apartment, management had to formally instruct her to remove the remaining animals from the unit.

Dig deeper:

During questioning, Clark claimed she had tried contacting local animal shelters and a veterinarian but was either rejected or unable to secure an appointment. She also alleged that the leasing office had stopped her from retrieving the dogs earlier, an accusation apartment management denied.

Officers rushed all five dogs to an emergency veterinary hospital for immediate medical treatment. One dog was pronounced dead upon arrival, and two others remain listed in serious condition due to severe malnourishment.

What's next:

Clark is currently being held on a $5,000 bond with her next court appearance scheduled for June 24.